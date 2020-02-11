Advertisement

Hawaii News

Updated 10.30 a.m.

After January 2028, the navy would no longer be able to operate its huge underground fuel tanks on Red Hill under a bill that was moved Monday from a senate committee.

The navy wouldn’t

be able to operate its huge underground fuel tanks on Red Hill after January 2028 under a bill that was moved Monday from a senate committee.

The Red Hill tanks have been a source of concern since 2014 after a 27,000-gallon leak just 100 feet above a major source of drinking water for much of Oahu. In October, naval officers said they would remove fuel somewhere around 2045 if they found no way to install a secondary containment system.

Legislative proposal 2774 from the Senate, which on Monday passed amendments from the Senate Committee on Agriculture and the Environment, would “ban a person”

to operate an underground storage system with a

capacity of 100,000 gallons or more, mauka of the underground injection control line. “

The bill would prohibit the Navy from operating its Red Hill fuel tanks after January 1, 2028. Capt. Marc Delao, commander of Naval Facilities Engineering Command Hawaii, told

Senators on Monday,

“The water is safe

drink.”

But the purpose of SB 2774 is to protect “the groundwater of Hawaii against contamination,” according to the bill.

The bill is supported by the State Department of Health, Honolulu Board

from water supply, Sierra Club of Hawaii, Young Progressives Demanding Action and other groups and individuals.

Ernest Lau, manager

and chief engineer for

the Water Supply Board, witnessed personally and in written comments: “Our drinking water-carrying layer is the only one of its kind and cannot be replaced. It is

the gift of nature that should

guaranteed legal protection and future

generations must receive in a condition that is equal to or better than what is

today.”

The committee has also dropped Senate Bill 2775, which requires the advisory committee for the fuel tank to meet at least six months apart within a calendar year.

