Advertisement

Hawaii News

Updated 11:27 p.m.

In response to the annual illegal pyrotechnic screenings of Hawaii, two joint house commissions on Wednesday submitted a bill that would raise $ 300,000 in new fees for sea containers to set up a security program to stop illegal fireworks arriving on the islands for the 4th of July, New Year’s Day and Chinese New Year celebrations.

read more

Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star advertiser!

You read a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital subscription.

Subscribe now

Advertisement

Log in

Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.

In response to the annual illegal pyrotechnic screenings of Hawaii, two joint house commissions on Wednesday submitted a bill that would raise $ 300,000 in new fees for sea containers to set up a security program to stop illegal fireworks arriving on the islands for the 4th of July, New Year’s Day and Chinese New Year celebrations.

House Bill 1810 would

State Sheriff delegates – accompanied by dogs sniffing explosively – require randomly inspecting incoming containers in a new “container inspection program”. The program would be funded through a new one

Charged $ 1 on the estimated 300,000 containers that arrive annually from mainland Hawaii.

The idea for the sheriff’s delegates to inspect containers on the waterfront was

met with logistical and constitutional concerns from groups on Wednesday

including shippers and

the Attorney General’s office.

But representatives

because the International Longshore and Warehouse Union said its members are opening up

15 to 30 containers every day during the holidays

a ‘safe zone’ in Honolulu Harbor to inspect incoming Christmas trees for invasive pests.

HB 1810 has moved with a number of amendments from the Joint Committee on Transport and the Committee on Public Security, Veterans and Military Affairs.

“There is still a lot of work to be done for this bill,” Rep said. Gregg Takayama, chairman of the committee

Public security, veterans and military affairs.

The bill was only opposed by state Rep. Dale Kobayashi (D, Manoa-Punahou-Moiliili), who said, “Logistical issues just don’t make this practical.”

He said voters in his district are more worried about burglaries and violent crimes. “They seem to be a priority for the community,” Kobayashi said. “I represent much more than, really, our holiday traditions are a concern.”

In the first weeks of

last December the Honolulu Police Department

more than reported

500 complaints left

fireworks according to

HB 1810, who added: “The Legislature also

notes that fireworks related complaints have increased in total since 2011

provinces.”

An illegal fireworks task force set up in 2010 recommended that the number of random inspections for illegal fireworks be increased by “expanding

inspection authority and focused on freight inspections to make the inspections more manageable, “according to the invoice.

Advertisement