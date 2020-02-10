Advertisement

While being interviewed on the 2020 Oscars red carpet, Billie Eilish reminded everyone how young she is. The 18-year-old decked out in Chanel told Billy Porter that some of her favorite films that grew up The Babadook and We must talk about Kevin … that came out in the very recent years of 2014 and 2011. Of course, it made the internet incredibly old.

Eilish’s brother, Finneas O’Connell, 22, said he was The Social Network (2010), Moneyball (2011) and “actually something that Aaron Sorkin had something to do with.”

“Oh, and these are movies from your childhood?!” Porter responded with astonishment. “Uh Huh.”

Twitter felt almost the same as Porter. “I’m not old, but watch Billie Eilish and her brother answer the question” What films did you like when you grew up? ” with answers like The Social Network was quite an experience! “tweeted one viewer.

No matter how hard it is to learn that the Eilish was only 12 when The Babadook came out, her long black nails evoked a kind of A Nightmare on Freddy Krueger on Elm Street, which makes sense because she said her favorite genre is horror. Twitter user @ WalterWhiteRab1 called the look of the singer “post-apocalypse Miley Cyrus.”

Eilish and O’Connell still talked about films with Louis Virtel and Sydney Park for The Academy. “I mean, Parasite really drove me crazy,” Eilish said and also quoted Oscar nominees Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Jojo Rabbit, which she and her brother had just watched.

In addition to performing at In Memoriam on Sunday evening, Eilish will sing the next James Bond theme song, telling Billy Porter that she and O’Connell had already written. “It’s finished!” she said. “It’s crazy, dude. It’s definitely a purpose in life.” A life goal at the age of 18.

