Just two weeks after her historic battle with the Grammy, the 18-year-old pop phenomenon Billie Eilish performed at the Academy Awards on Sunday. Together with her brother, Finneas O’Connell, Eilish sang ‘Yesterday’, the Beatles’ song from 1965. In an arrangement that resembles their Grammy performance of “When the Party’s Over”, O’Connell sat on a piano while Eilish sang nearby. On the red carpet she wore a tweed Chanel look that glamorized her typical oversized appearance, but on stage she wore a black Gucci look reminiscent of what she was wearing in that Grammy performance.

Being tapped for the In Memoriam is just a sign of how much Hollywood has embraced Eilish. On January 14, the film’s official account tweeted that Eilish and O’Connell had written and recorded a theme song for No Time to Die, to be released on April 10. The 25th Bond film is also Daniel CraigThe fifth and final performance as the legendary spy, and tapping Eilish is just one of the movements that the film makes to bring the series into the 21st century. Captain Marvel outbreak Lashana Lynch plays the most important 00 agent of the franchise so far; director Cary Joji Fukunaga is the first American to send a bond film; and flea bags Phoebe Waller Bridge was appointed to cowrite the script.

Although at first glance Eilish, an avatar from Gen Z, is an unlikely choice to write the title track for a film franchise that has lasted nearly six decades, its Hollywood roots go fairly deep. She has also received a warm embrace from the music industry and she and O’Connell grew up in L.A. by their parents, Patrick O’Connell and Maggie Baird a musician, actress and screenwriter who has played guest roles in classical shows such as Six Feet Under, The X Files and The West Wing. Baird is also known for its voice actors, including an important role in the Mass Effect video game series.

During the show, Eilish’s reactions to some strange events – hello, Eminim! – were some of the most charming moments, so it’s clear we’re going to see the star at more of these television broadcast events.

