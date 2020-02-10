Advertisement

Nothing stings like the shadow of a Gen Zer, but in the case of Billie Eilish’s reaction to the oscars song by Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig, it may not be what it seems. In fact, it might not have been a shadow at all. Eilish’s face during the Oscars was a fraction of the screen time and fans call it her reaction to comedians Wiig and Rudolph, but was it real?

Here is a small prize-giving secret: fans at home are not the only ones to see the reaction shots. Although rarely shown during the show, there are usually large screens on the side of the stage that show the audience in the theater what is being shown on our TV screens, and that includes audience responses. At first glance, Eilish’s look of confused disgust may seem like a reaction to Rudolph and Wiig’s improvised song about costume design. But if you look closer, it seems like the disturbed and embarrassed reaction of a young woman who just realized that her face is being projected on a 10-foot screen in front of her and sent to millions of homes around the world. world. It is not called shadow, it is called uncomfortable.

People at home were usually quick to dismiss Eilish’s reaction as the face of a person too young to remember when Rudolph and Wiig were killing it on Saturday Night Live or bringing comedy back to the Oscars in Bridesmaids.

Fans naturally defended the singer quickly and noted that when the camera initially turned to Eilish, she clearly enjoyed the bit.

Although it should be noted, many viewers were just happy to get a good response from the night.

The iconic Oscar-meme by Chrissy Teigen needs a successor, and Billie Eilish may just have that title, regardless of what she really responded to.

