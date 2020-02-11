Advertisement

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A jeweler in Idaho has won a lawsuit with an insurance company and weather lab over the amount of snow that fell during a holiday marketing promotion.

The result ensures that hundreds of customers get the promised refunds.

Clark’s Diamond Jewelers settled the dispute on Monday, promising customers will get a refund if it snows at least 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) in Coeur d’Alene on January 11.

The company paid a percentage of its sales and signed a contract with an insurer to start the campaign.

Cliff Harris, a meteorologist at a weather station in Coeur d’Alene, measured 8.4 cm (3.3 inches) of snow that day, but an Illinois-based company only had 4.6 cm (1.8 inches) of snow measured. Company officials said.

The jewelry store questioned this measurement and submitted photos and videos to show how much snow had fallen that day.

“Given the additional evidence we submitted, Weather Command determined that the amount of snow on January 11, 2020 during the 24-hour period was at least 3.6 inches,” said owner Jane Clark in a Facebook post on Monday ,

More than 300 people who made purchases in the store between November 22 and December 31 will receive more than $ 500,000 in refunds, Clark said.

“It’s incredible. It’s such a relief,” she said. “We are very happy to be able to make these refunds.”

