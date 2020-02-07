Advertisement

What better way for that Jimmy Kimmel to help ABC promote Sunday’s 92nd annual Academy Awards, then throw away the upcoming, host-free show Billy Crystal?

On Thursday, Jimmy Kimmel Live, former Oscar hosts laughed at the upcoming ceremony, while Crystal compared it to president Donald Trumpthe deposition process. “This year is another show without a host that looks like a trial without witnesses,” Crystal said. “It moves faster, but it’s not quite the result you want.”

Asked by Kimmel if he thought a host was important for the Oscars, Crystal said yes. “For me it’s the tradition of it. When we did it, I always felt like Johnny Carson and Bob Hope … I always enjoyed being there. I loved the confidence that the film academy had in me had to get me out of there. I thought it was a great honor to do it. If you have a show that is so long, things will happen. I think the problem with the no-host thing might be that there is no one to capitalize at that time. “

Advertisement

Kimmel did that of course during his first stint as an Oscars host, in 2017, when Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway La La Land wrongly announced as best photo. The real winner was of course Moonlight. “That show would still take place now (if there was no host),” Kimmel joked.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LbIHtWQJKaM (/ embed)

Crystal then remembered his aligned Oscars moment, from 1992, when 100-year-old Hal Roach spoke from the audience without a microphone and forced Crystal to improvise immediately. “I hope this happens again this weekend,” Kimmel said, to which Crystal added, “I hope they get the right people in case something …”

“I hope they don’t,” Kimmel interrupted. “I hope it’s a disaster.” While Crystal laughed, Kimmel added, “We have to stay together. These jobs are very few.”

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=brrGkdvGjr0 (/ embed)

Kimmel has already discussed his feelings about hosting the Oscars. “I am in a unique position to be the host who, after hosting, decided that they no longer needed a monologue,” Kimmel said during the summer press trip of television critics. “I love comedy, I love comedians. I think the fact that the scores on the Oscars were higher is because the show was shorter. And I think if they do the same thing this year, everyone will find that it was. ever reviewed.)

.

Advertisement