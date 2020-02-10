Advertisement

Billy Porter is known for his ability to create an iconic look with style, charm, and creativity – and he hasn’t disappointed at the Oscars.

No stranger to a quick change of costume, the former kinky boots star gave three looks over the course of the evening.

Porter rocked a gold-feathered outfit by the English fashion designer Giles Deacon on the red carpet, accompanied by customized heels by Jimmy Choo.

Porter tweeted about the look: “Let the fashion games begin!”

Kensington Palace inspired Billy Porter’s red carpet.

He told the New York Times that his gaze was “all about kings,” with the pattern on his skirt coming from the corners of the Cupola room at Kensington Palace in London.

Porter’s stylist Sam Ratelle said there were parallels between treating two former palace residents, Princess Diana and Meghan Markle, to dress a strange black man in a royal look.

Billy Porter will attend the 92nd Annual Hollywood and Highland Academy Awards in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)

He said, “It wasn’t always welcome. It happens again. If you don’t come out of this line, are you completely freed from having anything fabulous?”

About the skirt, he said, “I don’t see feminine energy … I see a guy in armor wearing something that’s artistic and naturally couture.”

Billy Porter opened the show with an immaculate tribute to Elton John.

However, it was hardly Porter’s only look of the evening.

The queer artist unveiled his second look when he was no longer the focus of the star of the show – with a Rocketman homage alongside Janelle Monae that performed the Elton John classic “I’m Still Standing”.

Billy Porter during his fit for the opening performance with Janelle Monae at the 92nd Academy Awards on February 9, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Santiago Felipe / Getty Images for ABA)

Porter’s search for the number was a clear tribute to Sir Elton himself, who was wearing red overalls and a gold coat – accompanied, of course, by some wonderfully embellished heels and glasses.

Awkwardly, it was a better Elton John than the actual Elton John.

Just one more thing …

You would forgive him for calling it there one night after drawing two stunning looks – but Porter still had one look that had to be revealed.

Porter had another costume change when he went to the Vanity Fair afterparty and put on a purple feathered Christian Siriano outfit with a matching wide-brimmed hat that consists of two parts that correspond to one part cowboy.

The look was accompanied by the Piece de Resistance – a handbag from These Pink Lips with the inscription “F ** K U PAY ME!”.

Billy Porter is attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020, hosted by Radhika Jones on February 9, 2020 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire / FilmMagic)

And with that, Billy Porter won the damned Oscars for another year. Sorry Renee Zellweger.

