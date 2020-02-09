Advertisement

Note: Billy Porter has arrived on the red carpet of Oscars 2020. In true form, he even surpassed himself. As the boundary breaker he is, the Pose star opted for an astonishingly mixed texture look by British designer Giles Deacon that everyone is talking about.

The Porter ensemble had a golden feathered top (and of course the feathers are made of 24K gold), a sweeping skirt inspired by one room in Kensington Palace, along with towering Jimmy Choos made of gold etched leather. Swarovski jewelry completed the look.

“This look is all about royalty,” Porter told The New York Times before his appearance on the red carpet.

According to The Times, Sam Ratelle, a stylist from Porter, was inspired to make the custom print for the bulky skirt after a tour of Kensington Palace in London. After the red carpet, Ratelle said Porter will remove the skirt “to reveal Georgian-inspired trousers with the same print for his presentation tasks.”

It is not surprising that Porter has experienced the season of the fashion-forward awards. On the Grammy 2020 he went the high-tech route, with a turquoise glitter unitard and a robotic chandelier hat with a jeweled “shadow” that was opened and closed via a remote control.

And during this year’s Golden Globes, he offered a new version of his iconic tuxedo ball dress, designed by Christian Siriano, from the Oscars of 2019. At the Globes, it was an all-white ensemble with a long white feather train.

Hmmm, more feathers? We feel a trend that Porter just can’t get enough of. Indeed, he seems to have one certifiable mantra when it comes to red carpet dressing: more is definitely more.

“What is the red carpet, if not the theater?” Ratelle said recently in an interview with The Times.

That’s a reasonable point, and Ratelle’s philosophy as a stylist explains why Porter continues to deliver fashion luster. As long as the two work together, we can count on future unforgettable red carpet moments.

