It’s been almost a full year since Anthem was launched, and BioWare confirmed before its one-year anniversary that it has plans to reinvent Anthem in the long run.

Casey Hudson, general manager of BioWare, outlined the studio’s plans for the game in an official blog post. He says the team recognizes that “much more needs to be done to unlock the full potential of [Anthem’s] experience, and that the game” will require more reinvention than an update or expansion. “

For this reason, the team behind Anthem will withdraw from seasonal updates and instead focus on long-term redesign of the game.

Hudson wrote that they will work to “reinvent the core gameplay loop with clear goals, motivate challenges and progress with meaningful rewards – while maintaining the fun of flying and fighting in a vast science-fantasy environment “.

“To do it right, we’re going to do something we would have liked to have done the first time – to give a focused team the time to test and iterate, focusing first on gameplay.”

“Creating new worlds is central to our studio mission, but it’s not easy. Sometimes we do it right, sometimes we miss. What keeps us going is the support of players like you,” Casey wrote. Your feedback gives us guidance on how we can improve, and your passion inspires us with the courage to create something. I look forward to working with your commitment and feedback on the best possible future for Anthem. “

Anthem will continue to receive updates in the form of events, memory updates, and renewed information about past seasonal and disaster events, starting with the game’s anniversary in late February, but no longer full seasons.

