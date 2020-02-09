Advertisement

Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn) opened for a lackluster weekend at the box office. The film has earned just over $ 33 million in over 4,000 domestic theaters, as it is expected to raise around $ 50 million on the first weekend.

The film didn’t come with the same expectations as its 2016 predecessor, Suicide Squad. The film had a production cost of $ 80 million before marketing and distribution fees. This is a significant difference from Suicide Squad’s $ 175 million, along with the added star power of Will Smith, Ben Affleck and Jared Leto.

Still, the strip led by Margot Robbie had strong reviews with a certified fresh rating for rotten tomatoes. The film was also awarded a B + CinemaScore. All signs point to a strong audience and a critical reaction. Questions about why the film underperformed have some possible answers.

The main reason for Birds of Prey’s poor performance is strongly related to marketing and rating. The film was the first female superhero team touted with Harley Quinn. While it brought many comic characters like Black Canary and Huntress to the screen for the first time, the film had all the ingredients for a solid checkout.

The reason for the underperformance could have a lot to do with the R rating. The suicide commission was rated PG-13, which allowed families to participate in large numbers. Birds of Prey would have received a PG-13 rating for a film that targets young women.

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in “Birds of Prey”

Claudette Barius / © DC Comics

Much of the violence and language of the film was not an integral part of the story and did not contribute significantly to the quality of the film. A slightly slimmer version of the film could have been better for a wider audience. Despite the R rating, the film should cost at least $ 50 million.

Robbie’s Harley Quinn immediately became a star and a household name after Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey continued their careers as one of DC’s top stars. Although the film was not very successful financially, it should be noted that it did not flop either. Depending on the box office legs of the film, a solid result could still result.

In the meantime, Robbies Harley will appear in 2021 in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.

