Birds of Prey was not exactly the cashier-predator that many hoped it would be.

When fans discovered the long-term strategy for the DC Extended Universe, many wondered how that would work. Instead of building a shared universe piece by piece, the DCEU immediately jumped in with its second film, 2016 Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Hits like Suicide Squad and Wonder Woman followed, but in general the road to Justice League and more bumpy than anyone had hoped. More recently, Warner Bros. standalone releases such as Joker distributed with the DCEU. In the meantime, DC Films has selected elements that work and prepare others – for example Batman and Superman – for restarting characters.

The DCEU may evaluate which of its heroes need course correction. But at least they don’t have to worry about Harley Quinn. Or is it?

Director Cathy Yan, screenwriter Christina Hodson and the cast of ‘Birds of Prey’ at the world premiere | David M. Benett / Dave Benett / WireImage

“Suicide Squad” gets a spin-off from Harley Quinn (sort of)

Of all DCEU films to date, Suicide Squad is in second place after Justice League because of the notorious drama behind the scenes. Justice League fans are still obsessed with the Zack Snyder cut that may have been possible. But director David Ayer lost creative control over Suicide Squad in a similar way.

The resulting film earned $ 747 million at the global box office. Nevertheless, the public was not really looking for more, especially from Jared Leto’s Joker. James Gunn’s release 2021 The Suicide Squad will essentially restart its predecessor, with a select number of repeat cast members.

The only aspect of Suicide Squad that almost everyone agreed on was Margot Robbie’s knockout performance as Harley Quinn. Despite the bad romance of the character with Joker, Robbie brought a cheerful unpredictability into the role. And in a certain case, the popularity of the fan’s favorite reached a different level.

Even before the release of Suicide Squad, Robbie and Warner Bros. to investigate where they could then take Harley. Instead of leading a direct spin-off from Harley Quinn, the actress insisted on the ensemble approach. A Birds of Prey film led by Harley then developed, with the production of Robbie.

“Birds of Prey” does not go all the way to the register

Coming from Suicide Squad, the expectations were quite high for Birds of Prey. Unfortunately, despite the hope that it would hit around $ 50 million, the film earned $ 33 million in its own country in the first weekend. The industry reacted quickly and certain male “fans” celebrated the film’s failure. But after successes such as Aquaman, Shazam! And Joker, why didn’t this DC Comics adaptation live up to the hype commercially?

After all, Robbie had received broad support for her performance in Suicide Squad. On the other hand, that film was also anchored by famous stars such as Will Smith, Viola Davis and Leto. Moreover, it had a marketing campaign so smooth that the company that assembled the trailer had to edit the entire film. That compelling pre-release footage was simply not a factor for Birds of Prey.

The title does not weigh much for non-comic fans either. So most cinema visitors have no idea who the Birds of Prey are until the end of the movie. The studio tried to sell a Birds of Prey movie with Harley Quinn to the audience, while Birds of Prey is actually Harley’s show from top to bottom. Some theater chains have updated the movie title online to better reflect this. But even Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey won’t matter much at this point.

Harley Quinn from Margot Robbie is probably still coming back

In the end, the underperformance of Birds of Prey was caused by various factors. Maybe Robbie’s star and Harley’s popularity are not enough to overcome the possible disadvantages of an R rating. In a post-Logan, post-Deadpool, post-Joker world, the assessment is no longer just something that we can blame. Moreover, DC Films seems to rely on future success with the R rating.

Maybe even the release of the film, while the comparable action-packed sequel Bad Boys for Life was still doing so well, was a bit of a miscalculation. Anyway, Birds of Prey is not exactly the disaster, according to some reports it sounds. The film by director Cathy Yan earned $ 81 million worldwide in the first week against a production budget of $ 85 million. Of course it still has to overcome marketing costs. But birds of prey will undoubtedly make a profit.

It is also not the last time that the audience sees Robbie’s Harley Quinn, because Oscar-nominated actress is already returning to The Suicide Squad. With a little luck, her appearance there will clarify her future in the DCEU. No matter how pitch-perfect she is, it would be a shame for Warner Bros. to downplay the character in the future just because Birds of Prey was only a modest hit.

