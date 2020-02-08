Advertisement

With a miserable opening of $ 33 million, Birds of Prey became the latest feminist flop at the Hollywood box office.

The production of birds costs around $ 85 million, and at least that amount, to advertise them, must, according to the recognized rules of film art, bring in between $ 300 and $ 350 million worldwide to break even. We still don’t know how the foreign markets will adapt to this, and without much competition in the coming weeks Birds could kick so much water that it’s not a total humiliation, but …

This fool should end up somewhere between $ 50 and $ 55 million. Even the studio, Warner Bros., whose job it is to knock down predictions, said $ 45 million.

And that seemed very possible, at least until the actual votes were given by ticket buyers. And why shouldn’t it look like a huge success? After all, you have Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, who was by far the best in the 2016 Suicide Commission, which opened despite horrific reviews at $ 134 million. This unlikely success for DC Comics would ultimately bring in $ 325 million domestically and another $ 421 million abroad.

Although no one claims to like Suicide Squad (except me), one hit is one hit …

Another thing Birds of Prey had on its side was a win at Rotten Tomatoes Primary with a solid reclassification of 82 percent.

So what happened? What went wrong?

Well, the Birds of Prey trailers were a problem. Style over substance. The whole exercise stank of much more attitude than joke or action. There was a glimmer of flop sweat everywhere, the feeling that everyone was trying a little too hard.

Another problem is that a character like Harley Quinn, a nihilist who always plays an extravagant appearance, is perfect for a supporting role and has a lot to play as the main character.

In addition to these “positive” ratings, the overall rating from Rotten Tomatoes looked great… until you read the actual reviews. Most of them are reluctant rather than bright. You see, there are two serious problems in the review community today: 1) Too many reviewers kiss the studio in court, and 2) If the film’s policy is “right”, it will be given a passport if it “wakes up” is.

Anecdotally, let me add this: my Thursday night screening was 95 percent empty, and those who showed up were almost all young men. And I’m talking about young people who wanted to see a sexy Harley Quinn in shorts and a really nervous R-rated superhero along the lines of Joker, Deadpool and Logan. What they got instead was an appropriately dressed Harley Quinn and unrelenting misanthropy; Not to mention monotonous action scenes and an action that is so mixed up that it smells of sweaty and desperate shooting.

You are probably wondering why Hollywood keeps doing this. Why do they keep making these woketard flops?

I suspect that at the height of the # MeToo movement, some of these films were in the pipeline, and some fool producers have mistaken Twitter and CNN for real life – you know, a political movement confused with a change in thousands of years of years human nature. The studios all wanted to jump on the # MeToo train, so we got a bunch of artless, sexless, joyless lectures. Heaven only knows how many other films were affected.

Oh, look, this hashtag proves that the Americans want all their icons to be replaced by cheerless feminists who hate men, all men, and the patriarchy because Harvey Weinstein is a pig and the orange man is evil.

Before the Ghostbusters remake flopped, all of these films – Terminator: Dark Fate, Charlie’s Angels, Men In Black and the latest Star Wars trilogy (which didn’t flop but killed Star Wars as a film franchise) – were infected with woketardity. And after it turned out that the audience hates this stuff, it was too late to withdraw.

Allow me to conclude with what I said earlier, and it needs to be said again: cinema-goers, including male cinema-goers, have never rejected female action heroes. From Pam Grier to Aliens to Resident Evil and Sarah Connor to Wonder Woman.

The problem is not gender. This edition is a presentation.

We go to the cinema to get excited, move, sexually arouse, laugh, take away and say that we strive to get better with a chip on her shoulder.

And now the Hollywood Woketards have killed Birds of Prey with their cheerless lecture and misanthropy, which could easily have been another profitable franchise.

Cinema-goers deserve it better. And you know what? Women too.

