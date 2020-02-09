Advertisement

Few will doubt Margot Robbie‘S obligation to make makeup shine and combat choreography, but it just wasn’t enough for Birds of Prey. The Cathy YanFocused photo, co-produced by Oscar nominated Robbie, opened considerably lower than expected, with $ 33.25 million from 4,236 American theaters, according to Variety. Projections had it at $ 50 million.

The spin-off from Suicide Squad is the lowest opening for the DC Extended Universe, the group of loosely connected films starting with Man of Steel in 2013. (Wonder Woman 84 is next in June and titles are announced until December 2022’s Aquaman 2 .)

The R-rated Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (to use the full title) scored a full $ 20 million less than last year’s Shazam!, Who was not a Robbie celebrity, nor was he tied to a character as revered as The Joker, which is usually box office gold (and, as this year has proven, a frequent prize winner.) Robbie’s character Harley Quinn is Joker’s ex-girlfriend in the new movie, but we see him only in drawn glimpses; Suicide Squad co-star Jared Leto doesn’t make a cameo.

Advertisement

The chin-scratching can officially begin because the film did well with critics (80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes) and with audiences (a B + from CinemaScore.) Perhaps the R-rating, which did wonders for Marvel’s Deadpool and the Todd Phillips/Joaquin Phoenix Joker (not part of the official DC Extended Universe, if you can’t get your multiversa straight) was a too difficult hurdle for the teenage audience that was most attracted by the brutal, pigtail hold of Harley Quinn?

Or perhaps Harley Quinn, the psychiatrist who has become a criminal with codependency problems and a vague Bugs Bunny-like accent, is only destined for a future cult status that in some way might be more perfect for the character? This and not Rosie PerezIs Renee Montoya, the question is.

Advertisement