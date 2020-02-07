Advertisement

When celebrities hang out with the busy editors, we want to give them the chance to make their mark. Literally. So we give them a pen, a piece of paper, a few questions and ask them to become creative. This time Birds of Prey star Ella Jay Basco leaves her mark in the Bustle Booth.

Ella Jay Basco, the 13-year-old native of Los Angeles who makes her film debut in Birds of Prey on February 7, takes her craft seriously. To play Cassandra Cain – the pickpocketer and reluctant Harley Quinn sidekick who is at odds with Gotham’s newest villain Black Mask (Ewan McGregor) – her research extended far beyond the comic strip and the archives of film history. “Natalie Portman in The Professional was a great inspiration,” she tells Bustle. The character of Jodie Foster, for example, was a taxi driver. That “filthy street child really helped me figure out who Cassandra Cain is,” she adds.

But all Basco’s studies failed to prepare the Korean and Filipino actor, who had only done a few guest spots in shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Veep, for the experience of a major film set. Fortunately, her co-star and frequent scene companion Margot Robbie, who plays Harley Quinn, was there to welcome her into the fold. “She felt like an older sister to me and really helped me grow as an actor,” says Basco. Robbie also helped her to let go. “We love to dance and rap together to Cardi B. (Songs like)” Money “and” I like it. ” “

Birds is dominated by women – not just in front of the camera, but behind the scenes, with director Cathy Han, writer Christina Hodson and executive producer Robbie helping to promote a safe and collaborative environment on the set. “It’s such a crazy, out-of-this-world movie, and for me to be part of the movement it’s made by women was such an incredible experience,” says Basco.

It is also a blueprint that she hopes to emulate as she continues in her career. “Watching how Margot switches between the hats of a producer and an actor and just being such a means (for the project) is something that I hope to do in the future. Because representation matters, “she says. Discover what else is important for Basco – from Cheer to Harry Styles – in her Bustle Booth questionnaire below.

