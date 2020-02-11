Advertisement

Warner Bros’ latest superhero film Birds of Prey was named Harley Quinn after a bomb attack at the box office on the opening weekend.

The film, which emerged from DC Comics’ super villain film Suicide Squad (2016), premiered in the United States at $ 33 million, well below the expected target of $ 45 million. Gross international earnings were not much better at $ 48 million, which means the company may have trouble balancing the $ 80 million production budget.

The producers probably hoped to piggyback after the success of the suicide commission, which grossed an impressive $ 746 million gross worldwide. Birds of Prey is based on the breakout star of the Suicide Squad, nihilist Harley Quinn (played by Margot Robbie), although this is not clearly expressed in most of the film’s advertising efforts.

The film’s original title was technically Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn), although it was referred to as Birds of Prey in advertising. Now, however, producers seem to think that the failure to promote Robbie’s character is a factor in the film’s lack of success, and have consequently renamed it Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey.

It remains to be seen whether the change in title will have any impact. Another reason for the film’s lack of success could be its foreseeable endeavors to appear “awakened” by aggressive pressure from political and feminist subjects.

As explained by Breitbart’s John Nolte,

Birds of Prey’s terms are not difficult to figure out. In this #MeToo era where Misandry is acceptable, you know that anyone with a penis will either be a sexist, a sociopath, a rapist, or all three …

The action timeline begins with a jump, a mess, and an obvious attempt to juice a lifeless action. And although I have no evidence, the whole thing stinks of desperate shooting.

In terms of action, our heroines complain about terrible men in between, it’s almost continuous. But because you know the girls will win, there are no real bets, which makes it monotonous and numbing.

At one point the film even shows that Quinn voted for the democratic president, the hopeful and professing socialist senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT). In one scene, villain Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor) imprisons her. While Quinn explains how she is related to Sionis and how she may have rejected him, the phrase “Voted for Bernie” appears briefly on the screen.

If you’re not put off, Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey can be seen in cinemas across the country.

