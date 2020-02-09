Advertisement

Shesh kore asho! (Dude guys!) Richard Stoinier’s heavily accented Bengali could have forgiven all the nerve-wracking emotions his team had here against India in the U-19 World Cup final. In a tense situation, Bangladesh’s strength and conditioning trainer from England seemed to be the most lively. Stoinier had every reason to do so. In a match that included all the elements of a great hum thing, Bangladesh remained the only batsman with a chase of 178 just three gates and Captain Akbar Ali had a reputation for needing 35 more to keep the defending champion and four Time winners overthrow India.

Ali acted with caution. He held the punch and spoke to Rakibul Hasan at the other end after each ball. They were so close to history and yet the title fight had put so many streaks of their senior team behind them that the moment things tended to take their course. But Sunday was different. Ali and Hasan brought Bangladesh to 163/7, 15 needed 54 balls when the rain stopped playing.

When the game resumed, the goal was reset to seven out of 30 balls. Ali and Hasan completed the job with no further problems as Bangladesh was the seventh nation to win the U-19 World Cup.

“It was a great experience. We are world champions now. I am doing very well. It was a hard chase and we had to work very hard. (It feels) just so good,” said Parvez Hossain Emon, who was 47 : 79-ball was the top scorer for Bangladesh in the final, after the triumph.

In order to earn the title of world champion, Bangladesh had to pass several tough tests. They did part of the job right by firing India for a meager score of 177 in 47.2 overs after Bangladeshi seafarers wreaked havoc. But the task was far from over.

Bishnoi bamboozles

Bangladesh had such a low score that it got off to a perfect start when Emon and Tanzid Hasan finished 50 in nine overs. With an unpredictable line through the Indian bowler approaching, the duo made fun and Bangladesh raced towards the goal.

Just when it seemed like a walk in the park for Bangladesh, leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi was weaving his magic. The lanky boy from Rajasthan got the coveted wicket from Hasan for the first time with a kiss when the opener was caught in the middle of the wicket by Kartik Tyagi. Bangladesh was 50/1 at the time.

It was another stroke of luck from Bishnoi in the 13th game that defeated Bangladeshi top scorer in this tournament, Mahmudul Hasan Joy. In his next overtaking maneuver, he hit Towhid Hridoy with a wrong hand when Bnagladesh was doubled to 62/3. They stared at a breakdown and Bishnoi continued to make Shahadat Hossain amazed. In his first five overs, Bishnoi had taken 4/12 and India was back in the game.

Left-wing pacemaker Sushant Mishra worsened the situation for Bangladesh with the gates of Shamim Hossain and Avishek Das when India suddenly took the lead.

Emon-Akbar stand

With his team staggering at 102/6, Emon came back to hit after leaving the field due to a cramp. He teamed up with skipper Ali and the two showed their maturity in the fight against the blazing Indian bowlers. Emon was particularly elegant with his cover drives, as he stayed cool despite many conversations with Indian bowlers, including Bishnoi, and the tight field players.

India’s cause suffered even more damage when 19 lanes wide and two without balls were shown in the bowling discipline. Eight runs came through Byes, while four more came through Leg Byes.

The defending champions paid all their mistakes as Bangladesh slowly but steadily approached the goal.

After the Bangladeshi batsmen cope with the pace with ease, India’s captain Priyam Garg presented the part-time leg spinner Yashasvi Jaiswal in 30th place. And he struck past in his second as he forced a ride from Emon, who was caught by Akash Singh in additional cover.

India sniffed another opportunity, but Ali knocked on the captain for a famous win.

fight

After the win, players’ feelings improved from both sides as they could be seen fighting over each other. There seemed to be a scramble soon. But India coach Paras Mhambrey cooled the scene.

But above all it was the Bangladeshi seafarers Avishek Das (3/40), Shoriful Islam (2/31) and Tanzim Hasan Sakib (2/28) who broke India’s back.

A disciplined line from Bangladesh ensured that India was level in the first six overs, as the opening duo from Jaiswal and Divyaansh Saxena only achieved eight runs. One-Change-Bowler This was the first breakthrough when Saxena sliced ​​his full performance and Mahmudul Hasan Joy caught her behind.

That made Tilak Varma fold and together with Jaiswal they looked like they were stabilizing the ship. The duo rose from a run rate of 1.28 in the first six overs on the 28th to 3.39. However, it was again a sailor who broke through the second wicket stand and broke seven runs from its 100 mark. Varma prevailed against Sakib’s short delivery on the 29th and was caught by Islam at its lowest point. India’s captain Priyam Garg soon followed.

The man of the tournament, Jaiswal, remained stable at the other end and did 400 runs. He fell victim to Islam in the 1940s when he did not negotiate a short delivery and his half-hearted move was caught by Tanzid Hasan in the middle of the hatch. Siddhesh Veer, known for his punch, followed Jaiswal from the first ball when India looked dodgy at 156/5.

What followed was Hara-Kiri, who started to run out of batsman and vice-captain Dhruv Jurel, who had a big mix-up with Atharva Ankolekar and both ended up at the same end of the field. The former was scarce and was issued.

As a result of this dismissal, India’s lowest middle order, which lacked practice, was given eight remaining overs. That and Sakib had little difficulty defeating the remaining batsmen when Bangladesh stopped India at 177 in 47.2 overs.

“Despite this small sum, we made it difficult for them and I would like to thank my team for it. The biggest factor was the throw because the wicket was a bit damp. We had a good start and we should have had at least 210-220. That would have been a much better result. I don’t think we could have done it differently (bowling). At 178 we answered very well and lost it because we didn’t hit well enough. That’s all. We enjoyed the World Cup. We played a series here, too, and it was fun, ”said Indian captain Priyam Garg.

