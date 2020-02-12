Advertisement

Bitcoin price rose to $ 10,300 on Tuesday due to comments from the Fed’s chief executive. However, there are other important factors that drive the price, which has increased by more than 40% since early 2020.

Nigel Green, CEO and founder of deVere Group, said the world’s largest cryptocurrency rose more than 4% after Jerome Powell said the Fed is investing a significant amount in the development of digital currencies.

“This is further evidence that not only all major banks, government agencies, and most industries, including technology, entertainment, and real estate, are piling up in cryptocurrencies – but central banks too,” Green said.

“The previously skeptical Fed has not yet admitted how quickly digital currencies could pose a systemic risk to the US dollar’s status as a global reserve currency. This is an important step to underline that digital global currencies, whether they like it or not, are not only the future of money, but increasingly also the present. “

DeVeres Green continued: “The Fed’s development is due to the news that China – a communist state and the US’s main economic rival – is currently developing a so-called almighty cryptocurrency. It could be ready this year and be the world’s sovereign digital currency. “

He added that while there will be minor highs and lows like in all markets, the overall development of Bitcoin will remain upward in the coming months.

“In addition to raising awareness and developing institutions, coronaviruses will be other key drivers of price increases. Bitcoin’s price is expected to continue to rise until the corona virus peaks as the consensus grows that the digital currency is a safe haven. “

Green explained that Bitcoin’s status is based on the fact that it is a store of value that is viewed as scarce, inflation-resistant, and a hedge against turmoil in traditional markets.

“Another important price driver will be the next halving event,” he added:

“The code for Bitcoin mining is halved roughly every four years, and the next code is set for May this year. If the code halves, miners receive 50% fewer coins every few minutes. History shows that there is usually a significant increase in Bitcoin due to the halving of events. “

The deVere CEO concluded that the Fed’s public recognition of cryptocurrencies is important, but most investors have already known that major central banks around the world are developing crypto.

“Coronavirus and the May event will remain the main drivers of the Bitcoin price in the coming months.”

