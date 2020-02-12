Advertisement

Exclusive details

TMZ.com

More trouble for the former UFC star BJ Penn … The fighting legend is reportedly being investigated by the police over the past week because of a DUI accident involving his truck in Hawaii.

Advertisement

Police in Hilo told Big Island Now. Penn drove a black Toyota Tacoma pickup at around 7 p.m. on February 7th when it crashed on a main road.

Cops say a 911 caller hinted that 41-year-old Penn was driving too fast … and say the crash was cruel.

TMZ Sports found out that Penn was taken to the hospital after the accident … but we were told that he was fine and was released shortly afterwards.

Puna Patrol Cpt. Ken Quiocho Penn’s investigation into possible drunk driving is ongoing.

It is the latest edition for Penn, who has been the focus of TWO street fights in Hawaii in the past few months. Most recently he was knocked out at a snail festival in front of the lava hut on the big island in a video-recorded fight

Play video content

TMZSports.com

Things have gotten so bad for Penn, at least visually, UFC Honcho Dana White he said will never allow it Penn is fighting in his league again.

“What I saw in this video was sad,” said White about the footage of Penn fighting in the streets of Hawaii. “And I love the child and hope that he can get his life together.”

“If BJ Penn needs me, all he has to do is pick up the phone and ask.”

Advertisement