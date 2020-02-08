Advertisement

The BJP unit in Mumbai honored an Uber driver with the “Alert Citizen Award” on Saturday after driving a passenger in his taxi to a police station and not to the actual destination, provided the phone call that the man was making was on from the Anti-Citizenship Act (change).

The police had recorded statements from both the passenger poet Bappadittya Sarkar and the driver Rohit Singh Gour, but found nothing suspicious.

Rohit Gaur handed over a passenger to the police who opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act. We called Rohit Gaur to Santacruz, greeted him on behalf of the people of Mumbai and honored him with the Alert Citizen Award, ”Lodha wrote on Twitter.

Uber had acted quickly to suspend Gour from the police for reporting his passenger. Gour said he agreed to report Sarkar after overhearing his conversation. “I did my job as an attentive citizen,” he said on Friday.

Sarkar reportedly took an Uber taxi from Juhu to Kurla on Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. During the trip, he discussed with his friend about the discomfort of people with mobile phones about the slogan “Laal Salaam” during the Shaheen Bagh protests in Delhi.

Gour, who was listening, stopped the taxi and told Sarkar that he wanted to withdraw money from the ATM. Then he returned with two police officers.

The police took both men to a police station, where Sarkar was interrogated before he was allowed to go.

