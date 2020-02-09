Advertisement

A BJP leader here was allegedly shot by her husband, who suspected she had an illegal relationship, a police officer said on Sunday.

Munesh Godhara, State Secretary of BJP Kisan Morcha, spoke to her sister on Saturday evening when her husband Sunil Godhara reportedly opened fire on her from his licensed revolver, quoting the FIR registered in the case.

“The accused shot her twice on the chest while making a video call with her sister. The victim died on the spot, ”said Subhash Bokan, PR officer for the Gurgaon police. “The husband, a former soldier who works as a security guard in a private company, suspects that she has illegal relationships,” said the police officer.

Advertisement

The accused had fled after the incident, he said. One case was registered in Gurgaon’s sector 10. A police station against Sunil Godhara and two others is underway, the police officer said.

Munesh and Sunil married in 2001. She joined the BJP in 2013 as the “Mahamantri of women”. The woman’s family members have denied allegations of an illegal relationship.

Advertisement