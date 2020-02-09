Advertisement

He said the development of the region could be ensured if it were made a separate state.

Bhopal: BJP MLA Narayan Tripathy, who had surprised his party by supporting a bill recently submitted to the Treasury by the Treasury, sparked a political clash on Sunday calling for a separate Vindhyachal state, and Madhya Pradesh worked out.

The BJP’s “rebel” legislator told reporters that the Vindhyachal region in Madhya Pradesh was neglected by successive state governments, resulting in the region’s backwardness.

“Chhattisgarh, carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000, was a backward region when it was part of an undivided member of parliament. Chhattisgarh has seen development in all areas after it became a separate state, ”he said.

He spoke to reporters on the sidelines of a Vindhyachal Council meeting he attended.

Mr. Tripathy said he would make his request at the next budget meeting and also write letters to Prime Minister Kamal Nath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to draw their attention to the request.

“I appeal to the leaders of all political parties in Vindhyachal to join a common platform to call for the Vindhyachal separate state and build a movement for it,” he added.

Minister of State P.C. Sharma and Kamlesh Patel attended the meeting alongside the high-ranking chairman of the BJP and former minister Viswas Sarang.

However, Mr. Patel has charged Mr. Tripathy for requesting his own Vindhyachal state. He said the region had developed along with other parts of the state.

He dismissed the allegations that Vindhyachal had been neglected by a successive state government and said, “There is absolutely no basis for the allegation.” In the meantime, however, the opposition BJP declined to respond to Mr. Tripathy’s request.

