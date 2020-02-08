Advertisement

Kolkata: Ranaghat BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar was interviewed on Saturday by the Criminal Police (CID) in West Bengal in connection with the murder of the MLA Trinamul Congress of Krishnaganj, Satyajit Biswas, in Nadia last year for around four hours. Sarkar, who is one of the suspects in the murder case, appeared at the CID headquarters in Bhawani Bhavan around 12:15 p.m. after receiving subpoenas from the state detective agency.

However, he was allowed to go after his testimony was recorded by a CID team. The BJP MP can be called again on Sunday. According to sources, the BJP MP was asked about his whereabouts when Biswas was shot dead by a young man on the evening of February 9, 2019 during the inauguration of a Saraswati puja in Hanskhali.

“I came here to extend my cooperation in the investigation, on the instructions of the Calcutta Supreme Court. I also worked, ”Sarkar said later.

At the time of Biswas’s murder, Sarkar was Nadia’s BJP district president. On January 24 of this year, the Supreme Court granted Sarkar a provisional bail after praying for relief.

