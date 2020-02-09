Advertisement

Head of BJP LK Advani | PTI Photo | Atul Yadav

New Delhi: It was the end of a three-decade relationship as an experienced BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani cast his vote in the Delhi general election on Saturday. He had been a Gujarat voter since 1991 and cast his vote there in the Lok Sabha election last year.

The 92-year-old, who was elected from the Jamalpur-Khadia constituency in Ahmedabad, is no longer on the voting list for Gujarat.

L.K. Advani has been removed from the Gujarat electoral roll. The examination, which has been running since 1991, ends. Pic.twitter.com/S7I9QcCzKs

– Sheela Bhatt (@ sheela2010) February 9, 2020

“L.K. Advani’s name is on the list of voters removed from our records. If he removes his name from Ahmedabad’s electoral roll and registered it in New Delhi, he can vote there now, but no longer quoted here The times of India,

According to a source in the BJP, Advani now lists his residence in Delhi as his permanent address.

A long relationship with Gujarat

Advani made his Lok Sabha election debut in 1989 when he won from Delhi.

He has been closely associated with Gujarat since 1991 when he won his first Lok Sabha election in Gandhinagar. He had also started from New Delhi, but decided to keep Gandhinagar – when he faced Bollywood star Rajesh Khanna in Delhi, his lead was just over 1,500 votes.

He then moved the base to the city and represented the constituency six times before he was replaced in 2019 by former BJP President Amit Shah as party candidate.

On Saturday, Advani cast his vote at Atal Adarsh ​​Vidyalaya on Aurangzeb Road in Delhi, which falls within the constituency of the New Delhi Assembly. His daughter, TV personality Pratibha Advani, agreed with him.

Advani has been living in New Delhi with his daughter for some time, but flies to Gujarat with every election to cast his vote there.

The leader is credited with building the BJP as an important force in Indian politics. From two Lok Sabha seats in 1984, the party won 85 in 1989.

Contributions by Shanker Arnimesh

