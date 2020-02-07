Advertisement

The Bharatiya Janata Party national secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya, was arrested by the Kolkata police along with other party leaders for leading a rally in support of the Union Citizenship (Amendment) Law in Southern Calcutta on Friday afternoon. Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy was also arrested.

“We don’t expect the police to do this. The way we were arrested and arrested is authoritarian and unconstitutional. We supported the CAA in a democratic manner. The whole country supports it. We condemn the way the government is trying to stop us, ”Vijayvargiya told reporters before getting in a police car.

However, the police said the BJP leaders were not arrested. You have just been locked up.

Advertisement

“We arrested the BJP leaders. They have not been arrested, ”said Meeraj Khalid, deputy commissioner of the Kolkata Police (South Section).

The BJP rally was supposed to start in Tollygunge Phari around 1 p.m. and reach Hazra about two kilometers away. Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence is near Hazra. However, the police have erected several barricades since 11.30 a.m. to stop the rally.

There were minor clashes between the BJP supporters and the police. Vijayvargiya was arrested shortly after his arrival and asked the followers to start the march.

Advertisement