Mika Aziz | Twitter

The selected cartoons first appeared in other publications, either in print or online or on social media, and are credited accordingly.

In todays featured cartoon, Mika Aziz wonders if the Narendra Modi government’s announcement of a Ram Temple trust is BJP’s final effort to win the Delhi general election.

Manjul | First post

Manjul attacks BJP leader for supporting Parvesh Verma’s “terrorist” barb with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

R Prasad | Poliloquie

R Prasad reaches for the BJP because he criticizes the AAP manifesto.

Sajith Kumar | Deccan Herald

Sajith Kumar takes a blow to the government because he tells Parliament that “for the time being” there are no plans to implement a nationwide NRC.

Kirtish Bhatt | BBC Hindi

Kirtish Bhatt is taking action against the BJP for making Biryani a controversial issue prior to the Delhi elections.

Mir Suhail | Twitter

With the worldwide spread of the corona virus, Mir Suhail commemorates the outbreak in which over 400 people died in China alone.

Sanitary panels | Forbes

Sanitary Panels advocates that the government provide frequent Internet shutdowns in various states and promote the Digital India initiative.

