Manoj Tiwari, head of the Delhi division of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said Tuesday morning that he is confident that his party will form the government in Delhi. He spoke before counting votes for the Delhi general election, which is due to start at 8:00 a.m.

“I’m not nervous. I am confident that it will be a good day for BJP. We come to power in Delhi today. Don’t be surprised if we win 55 seats, ”said Tiwari.

He also said that celebrations are already taking place at the BJP headquarters. “BJP forms the government in Delhi,” he added.

The vote count takes place on Tuesday for the highly competitive parliamentary elections in Delhi. The BJP has rejected the forecasts for the exit survey, which gave the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) a two-thirds majority. The party said the exit election will fall flat and that it will form the government in Delhi.

The election, which was largely seen as a fight between AAP and BJP, took place on Saturday (February 8) and sealed the fate of 672 candidates – 593 men and 79 women.

The BJP wanted to conquer power after 22 years and had launched one of the most aggressive campaigns in the Assembly’s poll in Delhi, with the Union’s Interior Minister, Amit Shah, accused of nationalism and fierce opposition to Shaheen Bagh’s protests led. The issue often dominated the political discourse during the campaign, with many BJP leaders targeting the AAP and Congress, accusing them of being “misleading people” who are organizing anti-CAA protests in Delhi.

Meanwhile, AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, aims to keep power on the development bar.

Delhi election director (CEO) Ranbir Singh said the counting would start punctually at 8:00 am and take place in several rounds. “The postal ballot papers are first counted until 8:30 a.m., and then the votes cast by EVMs are counted,” said Singh.

The counting centers are located in 11 districts, including the CWG Sports Complex in East Delhi, the NSIT Dwarka in West Delhi, the Meerabai Institute of Technology and the GB Pant Institute of Technology in Southeast Delhi, the Sir CV Raman ITI and the Dheerpur at Central Delhi Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana in North Delhi.

