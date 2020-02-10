Advertisement

The confusion or even contempt is over Blac Chyna Being a guest at the Oscars proves that the award ceremony still has a big problem with the colored – that’s how it feels.

A representative from Chyna tells TMZ … what should have been a magical and dream-fulfilling moment has turned into a degrading instance of “Black Lash”.

Chyna believes that she more than deserves to be there, not just because she contributes to the entertainment industry as the star of her own reality show, but as a black woman who “finds inspiration from her friends, mentors, and other talents who have helped provide a plan for their careers. “

Chyna’s representative says her participation in the Academy Awards was no different from many other entertainment professionals, even though she was neither nominated nor involved in the film in any way. The biggest difference, according to Chyna’s team, is the background and skin color.

“Whether it’s the fact that she’s a reality star, a single mother, or the inevitable memory that she was a former stripper … it doesn’t change the story that the Oscars may actually be” so white ” . ” .. says Chyna’s representative.

The representative added that all the enthusiasm for Chyna’s participation “highlights the struggle that many African Americans face in the entertainment industry even more so, even during Black History Month.”

You understand what it is about. Chyna is angry and feels victim to systemic racism.

They tell her that it was still worth taking a stand and being a role model to show young people with color what they can achieve.

By the way, we were told that she went with a music producer, but secured her own invitation.

