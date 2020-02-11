Advertisement

Blac Chyna was quick to publish and delete a pregnancy report with a photo of an ultrasound that appears to have been stolen from another expectant mother.

Here’s the deal … Blac Chyna apparently shared some good news on Tuesday with fans on social media and released an image of an ultrasound titled “Blessed 2020”.

People started to go crazy … wondering if she was really pregnant and who the father of the new child is because the news came out of the blue. Chyna deleted the announcement just a few minutes after the release.

We did some digging though, and a well-known Russian makeup artist posted the exact same photo 3 hours before Chyna’s post announcing her OWN pregnancy.

We contacted Chyna’s staff to find out if she was actually pregnant … but they are silent on the radio.

As you know … was BC at the Oscars over the weekend, but it didn’t look like she had a little bump.

Of course, Chyna’s Oscar appearance was not without controversy … as we reported, people wondered why she was there at all, and BC said that hate was a clear example of racism.

Blac Chyna already has a daughter Rob Kardashian, 3 years old dream. and a son with Tyga, 7 years old King Cairo,

Kim Kardashian says she doesn’t want children anymore because she can’t pay enough attention to them … but Blac Chyna seems to just want some attention for yourself.

