Advertisement

Even before she set foot on the red carpet, Blac Chyna was a sort of walking contradiction. Born like Angela Renée White, her aliases are even at odds with each other. E! News reports that Chyna went from serving wings at Hooters and taking tips as a stripper to spreading her own wings and taking bold positions for female empowerment. She and model Amber Rose appeared famous during the MTV Awards 2015 with misogynistic remarks such as ‘slut’ on their clothing. In 2018, however, Chyna arguably struck a blow against the empowerment of black women by promoting her skin-relieving cream Whitenicious in Nigeria, where an estimated 77 percent of women regularly try to lighten their skin, according to the Independent.

It seems that nothing is really black and white with Chyna, but one thing that remains consistent is that she possesses the spotlight, exhibits her personal complexity and gets all the news. Perhaps the Oscars served as the perfect stage for yet another memorable but confusing performance?

Advertisement

Chyna did post some Oscar outfit images on her Instagram stories – so that the appearance of the red carpet was not a miracle – but we are still waiting for an official explanation of this surprising invitation. And speaking of surprises, the audience was also stunned by the unexpected performance of rapper Eminem at the 92nd annual Academy Awards. Did he and Blac Chyna take a ride together?

Advertisement