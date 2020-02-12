Although Blac Chyna is not currently pregnant, this does not mean that it is not in the cards for her. In May 2019, Chyna talk show host Wendy Williams even said, “I want two more babies.” Of course those two children would join her current brood, which consists of Dream Kardashian and King Cairo. Chyna welcomed Cairo in 2012 with rapper Tyga. After Tyga and Chyna stopped in 2014, Tyga went out with Kylie Jenner. That was two years before Chyna and Kylie’s brother, Rob, came together. Relief! Can KarJenner’s pedigree be even more complicated?

Anyway, when Chyna was pregnant with Cairo, she apparently had to pack her pregnancy. “With my first pregnancy I didn’t take a pregnancy photo, I didn’t have a baby shower,” she said during E! S Rob & Chyna Baby Special. “Hiding your pregnancy is just not a good feeling.” That is apparently why she was so excited to be able to scream from the rooftops that she was pregnant with Dream. “So now with this baby, it’s really important that everyone who supported me shares this moment.”

Needless to say, let’s hope that if and when Chyna becomes pregnant again – really – she won’t announce the news to the world through a social media stunt.