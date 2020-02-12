“CBS This Morning” honors African-American icons who have broken new ground and inspired others to celebrate Black History Month with our “Trailblazers” series.

Civil rights lawyer Fred Gray has spent over 20 years of his decades of mentoring his colleague Benjamin Crump. Both men devoted their lives to fighting for the rights of African Americans and other underrepresented groups to show that the fight for equality is as important today as it was in the 20th century.

Gray is an icon of civil rights that Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. famously represented during the Montgomery bus boycott in 1955. Gray was born in Alabama and is now almost 90 years old. He has seen and participated in some of the greatest cultural changes The United States has experienced in its short but volatile history.

Benjamin Crump is 50 years old and has received national recognition as a lawyer for the families of the murdered teenagers Trayvon Martin in Florida and Michael Brown in Missouri. Crump practices in five states and in Washington D.C.

The two were brought together at the Tuskegee History Center in Alabama to talk about their life’s work and what was needed to pave the way for countless others in the modern civil rights institute.

Fred Gray: Well, when I was growing up in Montgomery in the 30s, 40s and 50s, there were basically only two positions that African American boys could really see as jobs that people thought a lot about. But we had teachers and preachers. And I somehow decided that I would probably try to be both.

My father died when I was two years old. My mother was a domestic worker and was only in the fifth grade. But she told us five when we grew up on the west side of Montgomery that if we did three things – we could be everything we wanted to be – one, keep Christ first in your life, second, stay in school and get one good education and three stay out of trouble. I tried to do them all.

In December 1947, I enrolled at Alabama State College for Negroes in Montgomery, which lived in the west of the city. And the school was in the east of the city, so I used the buses for this purpose all the time. While using the buses, I found that our people were being mistreated – we were often asked to give our seats to white people. I found that everything was completely separate. And we had a family friend named E.D. Nixon, who was very interested in civil rights and was president of the Montgomery Chapter of the NAACP. He encouraged me to become a lawyer. In my senior teens, I made a personal secret commitment to finish law school, return to Alabama, take the bar exam, become a lawyer, and destroy everything I could find.

Ben Crump: I wanted to be a lawyer since I was in fourth grade. And just like with my mentor, Fred Gray’s story, there are certain things that make you say you want to be an advocate of justice and an enemy of the enemies of equality. And for me it was when I was in fourth grade in Lumberton, North Carolina.

You know, “at all deliberate speed” from the Brown Supreme Court decision did not come to Lumberton until the late 1970s. And so I was in fourth grade in 1979. And then in Robeson County, they took black children from South Lumberton over the rails to school in the white community, which was a newer school with newer books and newer technology. And all black kids got a free lunch. And it would be a long line from us. And you know, the little white kids could have lunch à la carte. And they could get cheeseburgers and pizza and fries, everything little kids want.

I kept thinking to myself: “Man, why are some people in certain parts of the community so well off and others seem to have it so challenging in my community?” And I remember my mother telling me it was thanks to Brown against the Board of Education and Thurgood Marshall and the NAACP lawyers why we had to go to school with the new books, technology and equipment. And I said to myself, “I’ll be like Thurgood Marshall and the NAACP lawyers when I grow up because I want to do better for people in my community and for people who look like me.” And from that day to this day, I’ve been trying to do this. So I always knew that I wanted to become a lawyer and fight for “the least”, as my grandmothers say, that people who need a voice, people who are often marginalized, disenfranchised and dehumanized.

We are amazed – I am – by your call back. I mean, I pray, when I turn 89, I pray that I can remember facts and figures like you do now. I mean-

Gray: I haven’t had the privilege of visiting anything integrated.

Crump: Yes.

Gray: And my whole idea was to destroy the segregation. I went to the NAACP meetings. And I met Rosa Parks. Mrs. Parks and I developed a friendship because we were sitting and sharing our lunch and talking about the problems during their lunch break. So on December 1st, it was like any other day we talked. We had our lunch. Came back late at night and I had calls from many people. And I found out Miss Parks had been arrested.

I went over there. She told me she wanted me to represent her. And I told her I would. But I also said to her: “You know, Miss Parks, we have had this problem with buses for a long time. But people in the community talked about people who stayed away from it.” Protest buses. And when we do that, the time has come. ”

To make a long story short, I left his house, walked across town to Jo Ann Robinson’s house, and we sat in her living room on the evening of December 1st and the morning of December 2nd, making plans for the Montgomery bus boycott , But then we said that we have to involve the preachers in it.

Crump: Amen.

Gray: So Dr. King introduced. And then Dr. King is officially appointed spokesman for the group, and the rest is history.

Crump: I think there was a lot going on in the background from people who knew about Tray of Martin and this boy who went home and took care of his affairs when this neighborhood guard with a 9mm weapon profiled him, chased him and ins Heart shot. And it was two days later when his father called … I can’t articulate the sound that came from his voice, this sound of heartbreak. He said: “My son, Trayvon Martin, went home from 7-Eleven and the volunteer from the neighborhood guard shot and killed him.”

There are two battles. There is the fight before the court and the fight before the court of public opinion. And I understood that the only way to win this fight in the public opinion court was to be with the young people and the young energy and the young people who become Black Lives Matter. It was the young people on social media that brought Trayvon Martin to the mainstream media. And now it was a lesson that has been repeated dozens of times since then.

Gray: Often people will say, “Well, Fred Gray, they say you’ve done so much in the civil rights movement. I’ve never seen you march out there.” I say, “That’s right. I only march for ceremonial reasons. My role was not to march. My role was to get the law and let the law protect individuals so that they can march.” The civil rights march consisted of many people who did many things. Some gave speeches. Some marched. Some have done legal work. But it cost everything. But it was because we worked together and made it. But the struggle continues.



Crump: I always wonder about what Dr. King said when he said, “We all have a role to play in the fight.”