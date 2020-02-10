Advertisement

The 92nd Academy Awards began with a bizarre and themed dance number, in which Mr. Rogers, Black History Month, black queer artists and the art house horror film Midsommar met.

Pop star Janelle Monáe was in the spotlight as Fred Rogers, the theme of the Tom Hanks film A Nice Day in the Neighborhood. Earlier in the evening, Monae spoke on the red carpet and praised “Black Queer Artists”.

Advertisement

“I’m so proud to be here as a black queer artist telling stories. Happy Black History Month!” She said.

Monae shared the Dolby Theater stage with queer artist Billy Porter and sang a duet as a substitute artist disguised as characters from 1917. Joker and Little Women performed an expanded dance medley.

#Oscars moment: @JanelleMonae opens the #Oscars with an opening number where everyone feels alive! pic.twitter.com/J76UFuqxby

– The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

Later Monae put on a costume from the Midsommar movie to put on the A-list in a singalong before somehow landing in the aisles on her back.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Do you have a tip? Contact me at [email protected]

Advertisement