Posted on February 13, 2020

Kittens, everything is quiet on the red carpet before-after-Oscars, which we like very well because these two bitches are worn out and look forward to pub day. But the fashion and celebrity machines ever roll ahead and the Michael Kors show offers the latest reliable opportunities to model the first for our entertainment. And of course judge. That is practically self-evident.

Blake Lively

Given that she brags about not using a stylist and how much this ensemble looks like something she would choose, we wonder if the MK team just let her choose and pick a lot of things from a pile instead of trying to present an ensemble. It looks great in theory, but it’s pretty messy and the entire top half barely fits her. In other words, a typical Blake jawn.

Issa Rae

This is pretty cute, but we have trouble reconciling the brown leather of the bag with the silver of the sandals. We are the last queens to suggest that a lady’s bag and shoe should match, but there is a bit of a separation between the two styles. Regarding the dress, great color but the skirt can be ruffled.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Hmm. It looks good (although it would be better if it would allow her to have feet), but it really doesn’t seem to suit her at all. When we think of the style of JLD, cableknit sweaters and wide trousers do not catch our eye. And she honestly looks like she hates it.

Style credits:

Black Lively: Slate checkered woolen cardigan, white poplin shirt with beaten sleeves and pleated black woolen pants, all from the Resort 2020 Michael Kors collection

Issa Rae: Green silk georgette ruffle dress with a Crawford leather crossbody bag with cherry print and cherry print, both from the spring of 2020 Michael Kors collection

Julia Louis-Dreyfus: Midnight Wool Crepe Coat, Cashmere Puff Sweater, Sky Poplin Dickey, Banker Wool Pleated Pants and a Bancroft Leather Bag Luggage, all from Spring 2020 Michael Kors collection

(Photo Credit: Courtesy of Michael Kors, John Nacion / Startraksphoto.com, Janet Mayer / Startraksphoto.com)