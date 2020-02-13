Hawaii News

Updated 9:51 PM

Surrounded by various notables in the inner city, Rick Blangiardi formally announced his candidacy for the mayor of Honolulu on Wednesday.

The newly retired HNN television general manager joins a field with Honolulu businessman Keith Amemiya, former state senator John Carroll, former US representative Colleen Hanabusa, activist and broker Choon James and city councilor Kym Pine.

Under the motto ‘It is About You’, Blangiardi acknowledged that he is a political beginner making his first raid on the government. He rattled a number of priority issues facing Honolulu Hale, including the ongoing headache with the $ 9.2 billion rail project, the fight against homelessness, the need to strengthen the Honolulu Police Department and other public security agencies, and to provide more assistance for seniors to get.

Told that these are largely the same priorities for the current mayor and asked what he would do differently, Blangiardi made it clear that he did not know the answers, but that he is willing to listen to Oahu voters and form his opinion based on what he teaches.

“I’m not a politician, I’m just a person who loves our island home and wants to use the opportunity to use my leadership and management experience to serve our community and make life better for all of us,” he said.

In the coming weeks, Blangiardi says, he plans to visit all 36 districts of the state house on Oahu.

Sitting on white, wooden portable seats in Old Stadium Park before the announcement, several recently retired business people who agreed to participate in the Blangiardi Campaign Committee: retired Queen’s Health Systems CEO Art Ushijima is chairman and former CEO of Hawaii Medical Service Mike Gold is treasurer. Mark Polivka, president and CEO of Monarch Insurance, will act as president of Blangiardi campaign finance.

Also present were former Government Linda Lingle, former Hawaii first lady and United Laundry Service president Vicky Cayetano and former University of Hawaii football coach Larry Price.

Lingle said she has not supported a political candidate since she left the office of the governor at the end of 2010, but feels the need to endorse Blangiardi. Lingle said she met Blangiardi when he was president of the Aloha Council of Scouts of America and that she was a member of the board. “I saw that he was a hands-on leader, but he was not above everything,” Lingle said. “He’s just a person who just wants to make a difference and that’s what he thinks is becoming a mayor.”

Lingle said his lack

political experience can help him because he “would come in with a new set of eyes”.

Former mayor Mufi Hannemann and the American rep. Charles Djou are undecided about their political plans for 2020 and have not ruled out that they will become mayors.

The deadline for candidates to submit nomination papers for the 2020 elections is 9 June.