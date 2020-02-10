Advertisement

Bleacher Report has proposed a possible trade between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans for the low season 2020.

One of the top priorities for the Tennessee Titans during the low season 2020 will be to add a new pass rusher to face Harold Landry after the team struggled to generate a consistent pass rush in 2019.

That problem was never more apparent than in the AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs of Kansas City, when quarterback Patrick Mahomes lifted the defense of the Titans because of the inability to make him uncomfortable in the bag.

Tennessee has a few options for adding a pass rusher. Jon Robinson, Managing Director, was able to draft, sign and / or exchange one for the low season.

In an article with the “ideal off-season trading scenario” for each team, Breach Sobleski of Bleacher Report suggests that the Titans should trade with the Cleveland Browns for veteran pass-rusher, Olivier Vernon.

Potential trading: the Titans acquire Vernon from the Browns for a tight ending Anthony Firkser and a fifth-round draft pick.

There are several reasons why this type of trade is anything but ideal for the Titans.

First, the tight ending Anthony Firkser is an exclusive royalty-free agent, so the Titans would have to sign it again before a deal can happen.

Moreover, Vernon is worth as much as 15.6 million dollars in 2020, which is much more than he is worth for what he has produced in recent seasons. Tennessee would give up far too much here between Firkser, the fifth round pick and the Titans who absorb Vernon’s salary.

Sobleski says the Titan’s pass-rusher could cut Cameron Wake ($ 5.6 million in 2020 savings) to compensate for part of those costs.

It is true that last season Wake had to deal with injury issues and could possibly be reduced, as Sobleski noted in his report. However, Wake played in less game and much less snaps than Vernon, and the Browns pass-rusher only had one bag in total.

Vernon’s ability to stay healthy (15 games missed in the last three seasons) is just as in demand as Wake’s, and there is an age difference of eight years between the two (Wake is 38, Vernon turning 30 in October).

It would make more sense to simply keep Wake at his cheaper $ 8.2 million 2020 salary than to trade for Vernon and his inflated salary, or to cut Wake and spend the money saved on the free agent market instead .

This deal would be a robbery for the Browns, who would lose Vernon’s salary, get a solid back-up, and a draft capital. Tennessee must avoid this kind of disastrous trade at all costs.

