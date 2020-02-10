Advertisement

Carl Montecido’s cover of the Sam Smith song “Too Good at Goodbyes” met with great praise and support even from the musician. (Screenshot via Twitter / Michael Loccisano / Getty Images)

A blind schoolboy stunned the shoppers in a Filipino mall after casually releasing an amazing cover of the Sam Smith song “Too Good at Goodbyes.”

Locals looking for electronics were amazed at the boy’s karaoke cover, which the Smith himself called “out of this world.”

Advertisement

Carl Montecido and a classmate strolled towards the karaoke machine in a viral Twitter video, leaving both the locals and the Twitterati fascinated by their talent.

The footage from the spontaneous set went viral last week when Montecido discovered the karaoke machine in a mall in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental province.

Hello, I’m CarlMalone Montecido, who sang your song too well when I said goodbye. Thank you for responding and thank you for watching this viral video! 🥰

– CarlMalone Montecido (@CMontecido), February 9, 2020

So who is Carl Montecido?

But Carl Montecido is more than his leisurely school uniform suggests.

Eagle eye fans quickly identified him online after Smith asked on Twitter, “Who is this kid?”

Montecido is a former participant in the Noontime variety show It’s Showtime segment, Tawag ng Tanghalan. As a result, Smith’s mentions were flooded with clips of the singer that spawned a number of songs.

Here is another video in which he tries to win in a television competition. Prepare handkerchiefs, maybe you will cry as you watch him sing this song. Pic.twitter.com/Me2Iq9DTUW

– Best songwriter Kim Hanbin (@hanbinniex) February 8, 2020

As a finalist of the ABS-CBN show in 2016, he pushed himself to fifth place.

The singer is currently collecting donations to represent the Philippines for the World Performing Arts Championship in Anaheim, California.

He later replied to Smith and thanked them for their support in the reinforcement.

Countless users praise Sam Smith cover singer.

The Twitter users flooded Montecido with praise and applause. Just like the legal obligation when someone goes viral online, people asked them to have a place on the Ellen Show.

It is an incredible talent. And to throw it out in the middle of a shop, it takes courage! https://t.co/2DCW3sBJFf

– Dad_doestv (@dad_doestv) February 9, 2020

Felt so happy for this kid, I’m one of the people who shared the link to Sam Smith’s inbox, eh hahahaha https://t.co/8ZFOPmgSgK

– (@cyrinedlcrzm) February 10, 2020

Cooperation soon @samsmith ❤️ https://t.co/gBwQBgNtGV

– iamveewan (@ veewan_1228) February 9, 2020

Next station:

GUESTS on @TheEllenShow !! https://t.co/UGMUvJEVza

– Jerico Soriano (@Jericoseph), February 10, 2020

Advertisement