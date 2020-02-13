Last

Updated February 12, 2020 at 7:33 p.m. EST

Sunnyvale, California – Eric Steger’s devotion to his faith is only surpassed by his commitment to life. Jeffrey Kurtz-Lendner, a patient at the University of Pittsburgh medical center, found this out when Steger gave him 60% of his liver.

It saved his life, but it’s not the first time that Steger has been so generous.

“Blood, about 140 times and an organ, the liver and then a bone marrow transplant,” said Steger, describing all the donations he made. “It’s just about saving human lives.”

Steger’s rabbi Yisroel Hecht said his story was something that “made everyone proud”.

“To say that you know someone who takes an ideal and puts it into practice,” he said.

Steger teaches math when he doesn’t give up. His gifts are largely anonymous, as are the recipients. But four years after he donated bone marrow to someone near death, a letter came to him. The patient thanked him and let him know that he now leads a normal life in retirement.

After everything he did, Steger still has as much life to live as he has to give. He said he wasn’t done yet, “far from it.”

