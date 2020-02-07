Advertisement

Come to Daddy starts with a simple premise. Norval Greenwood (Elijah Wood) has come to visit his estranged father after receiving a mysterious letter. Gordon (Stephen McHattie), who burns his days in a UFO-shaped house on a rocky coastline, loathes the young man, throws stones at Norval’s head, mocks his problems with alcohol, and finally attacks Norval with a stream of profanity. (“You’ll get lost in the forest and die, and they’ll find a rat skeleton in your pelvic bone,” he tells his prodigal son.)

But the relationship between Gordon and Norval is more than just a reunion between father and son, because Norval reveals secrets in the house and hides from the mysterious men who are chasing the property. From there it gets bloody.

Norval plays with a filicidal attention and compares crazy father figures with an angry Poser energy that turns the otherwise well-known Wood character upside down – confused, annoyed and pulled together by forces that are bigger than him. But instead of facing the occasion, Wood accepts everything that is pitiful in Norval.

Advertisement

Elijah Wood as Norval Greenwood in “Come to Daddy”.

Saban Films

“Do I have to hang up? Yes. Do I produce flaming beats? Yes. Do I jingle on ivory? Yes. Do I promote top-class events related to music and the performance of music? Yes,” says Norval, making an early start to the worst (on a good way!) delivery of the new decade. “I’m close to some pretty big names, major names actually. I count Kendrick Lamar and Chance the Rapper among my closest allies.”

With his club kids’ clothes, gold cell phone, Asian-style tattoos, and fake celebrity stories, Norval is both hideous and unfortunate, making it just as fun to see him as he hands it out.

In the end, Come to Daddy shows Saran wrap, grill utensils, a receipt pin and a very poo-pen, which is handled in an imaginative, grotesque way. But while the film’s threats can create real threats – especially from McHattie and Michael Smiley as the glorious Jethro – Come to Daddy prefers to knowingly underbid and to withdraw in the most exciting moments.

Norval finds dark secrets in his father’s house.

Saban Films

“Tell her I love her,” Norval asks Jethro to tell his mother. He does what he thinks is his last request.

Jethro giggles. “I will tell her explicitly that you don’t love her!” he says.

‘The Lodge’ film review: Glacial Cabin Fever horror frozen in the past

Continue reading

The film is the directorial debut of producer Ant Timpson, and it’s easy to see in what impact his previous collaborations had. The film’s balance of skatological humor, bloody aesthetics and love of neon lights and terrible hairstyles puts him somewhere in a constellation with The Greasy Strangler, Housebound and the gonzo horror medleys from Timpson’s ABCs of Death anthology series.

For fans of the Timpson and Friends corner of the horror universe, Come to Daddy is like ice cream. It’s psychotronic comfort food that may never reach the hallucinatory heights of Mandy (2018) or this year’s Color Out of Space (both made by Woods SpectreVision), but never reaches the goal. For everyone else, Come to Daddy might be a little more difficult to understand: it’s a family drama with characters too alien to emotional relationships and a comedy that’s more absurd than funny. But for anyone who can suppress the urge to choke, the enthusiasm of Come to Daddy can resonate.

Come to Daddy was staged by Ant Timpson based on a script by Toby Harvard and is now available in select cinemas and can be borrowed through streaming services.

Advertisement