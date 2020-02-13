Valerie Jarrett, girlfriend and longtime advisor to former President Barack Obama, said Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg had to “apologize much more” for the controversial stop-and-frisk policy when he was mayor of New York. Jarrett also said it was “very important” for the 2020 candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign to win in South Carolina if he hoped to remain competitive.

When Jarrett appeared on “CBS This Morning” on Thursday, she announced that she had recently joined a call between Bloomberg and African American executives. She said she faced Bloomberg over stop-and-frisk, a controversy that had recently followed his campaign. As part of the policy, the police arrested and searched hundreds of thousands of people without a warrant, disproportionately attacking the city’s black and Latin American population and releasing the vast majority without arrest.

“We were very concerned about the impact that so many black families had here in New York,” she said. “He apologized as he had done in public and he said look, he inherited it, it got out of control on his watch and then he dramatically reduced it.”

Jarrett said she encouraged Bloomberg to go further. “One of the things I recommended is why don’t you sit down with some of the families that were affected? And look, even families that weren’t affected were concerned about what would happen to their son , and so I I think there are many more conversations. ”

She added that Bloomberg should explain what he had done during his tenure as mayor and what he could do for the country.

When asked about Biden’s lackluster performance in Iowa and New Hampshire, Jarrett admitted that Biden’s poor performance was a “slap in the face,” but former leaders have “dealt with adversity in his past life.”

Jarrett and Biden had worked together for almost a decade during Mr. Obama’s presidency, and they used the example of Mr. Obama’s loss in primary school in New Hampshire in 2008 as an argument for campaigns that were recovering from adversity.

Jarrett also shook off the idea that both Bloomberg and Biden were uncomfortable using the former president in their political advertisements, referring to Mr. Obama’s continued popularity. She called it “political misconduct not to use President Obama in your ads.”

Jarrett also said that the numerous candidates competing for the nomination all have the same values. She questioned the idea that Democrats had a hard time uniting when they had different wings of the party and instead called it a “strength” due to the diversity of the party.

“They believe that every American should have health care – it should be a right, not a privilege. They all believe in a woman’s right to vote. They all believe we should have a tax system that is fair to those who are not at the top Standing up is an opportunity for every young person to go to college, “she said. “So if you look at the core values, there is little difference. The difference is between this area and President Trump.”