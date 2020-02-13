WASHINGTON – At the height of the economic collapse in 2008, New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg said that eliminating a discriminatory housing practice known as “redlining” was responsible for triggering the collapse.

“It all started when the banks were under great pressure to lend to everyone,” said Bloomberg, now a Democratic presidential candidate, at a forum hosted by Georgetown University in September 2008. was the term banks used to take entire neighborhoods and said, “People in these neighborhoods are poor, they won’t be able to repay their mortgages. Tell your sellers that they don’t go to those neighborhoods.”

He continued: “And then Congress got involved – including local elected officials – and said,” Oh, that’s not fair, these people should be able to get credit. “And as you pushed in that direction, banks were making more and more loans where the credit of the person buying the house was not as good as you would like it to be.

Bloomberg, a billionaire who built a media and financial services empire before turning to election policy, was right that the financial crisis was partly triggered by banks lending to borrowers who were unable to repay them. By attributing the collapse to the elimination of redlining, a practice by which banks discriminate against minority borrowers, Bloomberg appears to be blaming policies aimed at bringing equality to the property market.

The term redlining comes from the “red lines” that the financial industry would draw on a map to indicate areas that are not considered creditworthy and are often based on race.

“It is well documented that the 2008 crash was caused by unethical, predatory loans that targeted color communities,” said Debra Gore-Mann, president and CEO of the Greenlining Institute, a nonprofit organization dedicated to racial and economic justice starts. “The colored people were sold on trick loans with exploding interest rates to drive them to execution. Our color communities and low-income communities were the victims of the crash, not the cause.”

Campaign spokesman Stu Loeser said Bloomberg had attacked the robbery as mayor and, if elected president, had a plan to help a million more black families buy a house and the effects of redlining and the subprime -To counter mortgage crisis.

The campaign also highlighted Bloomberg’s private philanthropy efforts to help other cities develop policies that help reduce evictions. In a speech in January, he promised to do exactly what he criticized in 2008: ask lenders to update their credit rating models because millions of black households do not have the creditworthiness required to obtain a mortgage. ‘

After this story was released, Loeser added, “He says that something bad – the financial crisis – followed something good, which is the fight against redlining in which he was involved as a mayor.”

Bloomberg’s statements from 2008 contrast with the decades-long positions held by some of his rivals.

Elizabeth Warren’s work as a professor and lawyer in Massachusetts focused on studying bankruptcy and the catastrophic impact on family financial wellbeing. As a young Delaware senator, Joe Biden held hearings on unfair lending practices and promoted laws to ban lending discrimination and take action against industry insiders who did so.

The comments are the most recent example of earlier Bloomberg comments that have reappeared in the past few days and make him appear racially insensitive.

On Tuesday, an audio recording bounced off social media from the then mayor, who defended his police department’s use of controversial “stop-and-frisk” tactics during a performance at the Aspen Institute in 2015.

As part of the program, New York police officers made it routine to stop and search a large number of predominantly black and Hispanic men to determine if they were carrying weapons.

Although he has since apologized for his political support, Bloomberg said in the record that “95%” of the murders and victims are young male minorities and that “you can simply take the description, Xerox and pass it on to all police officers.” “To fight the crime, he said:” Put a lot of police officers where the crime is, which means in minority areas. “

Bloomberg’s revived commentary on Redlining comes as he is in the middle of a two-day tour of the south, some of which focuses on building relationships with black voters who are the backbone of the Democratic Party. He plans to launch “Mike for Black America” ​​on Thursday.

Bloomberg has apologized for overseeing the stop-and-frisk program. When he spoke to reporters in Tennessee on Wednesday, he refused to apologize directly for the 2015 comments. When asked repeatedly, he replied, “I don’t think these words reflect how I’ve run the most diverse city in the nation.”

“I apologized for the practice and the pain it caused,” he said on Wednesday. “It was five years ago. And you know, it’s just not what I think, and it doesn’t reflect what I do every day.” , “

Dr. Elenora Woods, president of the city’s NAACP chapter, introduced Bloomberg at an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and said he was a tireless fighter for economic justice for black Americans.

“Look, I know what racism looks like. I know what it looks like, and that’s not Mike Bloomberg,” she said.

Associate press writers Alexandra Jaffe in Washington and Kathleen Ronayne in Chattanooga, Tennessee contributed to this report.

