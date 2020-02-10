Advertisement

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (D) surpassed Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and ranked third nationwide. This was the result of a survey by Quinnipiac University, which was published on Monday.

Quinnipiac’s results from February 5 to 9, 2020 among 665 democratic and democratically oriented independent voters show a “dramatic change” in the primary democratic race, with Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) Joe Biden (D) leading eight percentage points – 25 Percent to 17 percent.

Advertisement

Bloomberg in particular, which started late and has not yet participated in a single democratic debate, rose to third place at the national level with 15 percent support. The billionaire displaced Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who dropped to fourth place nationwide with 14 percent support.

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) finished fifth with ten percent support, followed by Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) who received four percent support. The remaining candidates saw support of two percent or less. The error rate is +/- 3.8 percent:

#NEW National Quinnipiac Survey:

Sanders 25%

Biden 17%

Bloomberg 15%

Warren 14%

Buttigieg 10%

Klobuchar 4%

All other 2% or less

– Political polls (@PpollingNumbers) February 10, 2020

The February survey shows a significant change from Quinnipiac’s January survey results, with Biden leading the list at 26 percent, followed by Sanders, Warren, and Bloomberg at 21 percent, 15 percent, and eight percent, respectively.

“Biden is trying to get back on its feet in cold New Hampshire after an icy drop to 17 percent, its lowest national number,” said Quinnipiac University analyst Tim Malloy, Quinnipiac said.

“Is the Bloomberg camp preparing the white horse to ride to the rescue? Maybe not yet, but without setting foot in Iowa or New Hampshire, he’s suddenly a shadow over the primary field, ”he added.

The New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd noted the chatter about Bloomberg’s surge in a comment released this weekend:

Democrats from Congress to Los Angeles hopefully whispered about Michael Bloomberg.

“There seems to be a fundamental wave of support based largely on the fact that he will spend everything and fight as dirty as Trump – with more resources,” said David Israel, a Hollywood writer.

The survey also shows that Biden’s choice is severely affected. 27 percent of voters say he has the best chance of defeating President Trump in the general election – a decrease of 17 percent. 24 percent say Sanders has the best chance of beating Trump.

Malloy said Biden’s lackluster appearance in Iowa “hampered his greatest strength, choice,”:

A new Quinnipiac University poll shows that Biden has a massive impact on choice.

Before Iowa: 44% of Democrats said Biden was most likely to beat Trump.

Now: Only 27% of the Democrats say so.

Sanders, Bloomberg, Buttigieg posted increases. Http://t.co/yUO4DDxopf pic.twitter.com/S8b7bWRjjk

– Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) February 10, 2020

Monday’s RealClearPolitics average reflects the ever-changing landscape of the field. Sanders is less than half a percentage point from Biden’s longstanding national leadership. It also shows how Bloomberg overtook Buttigieg and Warren overtook, with 12.7 percent to 15.3 percent of the Massachusetts Senator.

Bloomberg has already saved over $ 300 million in political advertising on a variety of platforms and plans to continue to invest millions in his efforts to overthrow the president.

Advertisement