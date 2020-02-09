Advertisement

Democratic President Michael Bloomberg, the hopeful and former mayor of New York City, is stepping up his presence in Michigan before the state elementary school on March 10, and has received confirmation from Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI).

“He knows how to do things. He did it in business. He did it in the government, ”Stevens told the Detroit Free Press. “I see him as a unifier. It is not a divider. “

Stevens, an inexperienced legislator who took a seat in the GOP in 2018, believes Bloomberg is the best candidate to defeat President Donald Trump because “he addresses our toughest problems and empowers the middle class, cuts healthcare costs, and combats climate change becomes . “

“I focus on what I think looks best for Michigan, what looks best in my district, and who is willing to lead,” said Stevens. “I see it in Mike Bloomberg.”

Bloomberg, valued at $ 61.7 billion, responded to Steven’s advocacy and said he looked forward to working with her to create jobs for those in Michigan who were “understaffed” by President Trump.

“Congresswoman Haley Stevens has been a leader in economic recovery and revival, and she sees through President Trump’s empty rhetoric,” Bloomberg said of Steven’s advocacy.

He added: “I am honored to have her support and I am ready to work with her to bring more good jobs with higher wages to all the Michiganders understaffed by the Trump administration.”

Real Clear Politics’ latest national averages polled Bloomberg fourth with 10.6 percent support, behind former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

Stevens is currently a member of the House Committee on Education & Labor and the House Committee on Science, Space & Technology, where she also chairs the Research & Technology Subcommittee.

