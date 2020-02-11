Advertisement

As early as October, developers of the BlueMail email app charged Apple with claims that the “Hide my emails” function of “Sign in with Apple” violated the patented technology. The complaint also accuses Apple of anti-competitive behavior, including removing BlueMail from the Mac App Store.

Last week, after months of Apple’s little progress in restoring the Mac app, BlueMail co-founders Ben Volach and Dan Volach wrote an open letter to the developer community encouraging all developers who would felt like Apple had thrown them out of the App Store or otherwise treated them unfairly to reach them and share their stories.

The BlueMail app returned to the Mac App Store just a few days later. In a press release, BlueMail parent company Blix said it had no intention of dropping its lawsuit against Apple. It goes beyond the removal of BlueMail from the Mac App Store and extends to “suppressing their iOS app and violating Blix’s patented rights” technology by “signing in to Apple”. ”

“We are happy that users can get BlueMail again through the Mac App Store, but we know that this is not the end. Our experience has shown that Apple has too much power until the app review process includes effective reviews and considerations little developer, “said Ben Volach, co-founder of Blix. “One solution could be to include external independent members and observers on Apple’s App Review Board, just as a public company board of directors represents its shareholders.”

“When we wrote to Tim Cook in November, we heard it in a few hours. When we wrote to Apple’s developer community, BlueMail was back in the App Store within a week,” said Dan Volach, co-founder of Blix. “If you’re too scared to report, you should take this as proof that the speech is working. For Apple, we’d like to reaffirm that everything we want developers to do is an opportunity to be treated fairly.”

