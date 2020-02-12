Advertisement

Anaheim, California – St. Louis defender Jay Bouwmeester was conscious and alert after suffering a heart attack and collapsing on the bench in Tuesday’s first phase of the game against Anaheim Ducks.

The 36-year-old Bouwmeester collapsed after a long shift and a break. Blues general director Doug Armstrong said Bouwmeester was awake, alert, and moved his arms and legs when he was taken to a hospital. He stayed in the hospital overnight and underwent further tests.

The blues were supposed to fly to Las Vegas, where they are scheduled to play on Thursday, but stayed in Southern California. The team is expected to release an update on Bouwmeester’s condition on Wednesday.

“Fortunately, the quick response from our medical trainers, Anaheim medical trainers, and their team doctors helped stabilize Jay,” said Armstrong.

St. Louis Blues defender Jay Bouwmeester (19) controls the puck against the Anaheim Ducks in the first round at the Honda Center. Bouwmeester was later involved in a medical emergency that resulted in the game being postponed.

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY sports via Reuters

St. Louis radio spokesman Chris Kerber said during an interview with the team’s flagship that a defibrillator was used.

Teammates Vince Dunn and Alex Pietrangelo desperately called for help after Bouwmeester ended 7:50 in the first half, reports Pete Blackburn from CBSSports.com. Eventually, the bank area was evacuated while medical staff took care of Bouwmeester, Blackburn said.

After a few minutes, Bouwmeester was brought on a stretcher through a tunnel next to the Bluesbank and taken to a hospital.

It happened during a TV break, Blackburn noted.

Bouwmeester seemed to be taking a sip of water as it slowly began to fall. Paramedics from both teams hurried to the blues bench.

Bouwmeester’s father was involved in the team’s annual Dad’s trip. He went to the hospital with his son while teammates and their fathers stayed in the arena waiting for updates.

Ducks and blues players gathered to see what was going on before Bouwmeester was taken away.

The incident visibly confused players and coaches, and the atmosphere in the arena remained extremely calm after the incident, Blackburn said.

Jay Bouwmeester collapses on the bench, which leads to the cancellation of blues vs.

Both teams then went into their dressing rooms and the game was canceled a minute later by 1.

Players from both teams met to take hugs and congratulations after moving out. The game will be invented at a later date.

Bouwmeester is in his 17th National Hockey League season and is known for his strong skating and conditioning. He helped the blues to win the Stanley Cup last season and won an Olympic gold medal with Canada in 2014.

Bouwmeester ran this season in his 57th game, the 1,241. his NHL career, ice cream. He ran 1:20 in his last shift before collapsing and logged 5:34 ice age in the game.

The Blues signed the seasoned defender with a $ 3.25 million one-year deal for this season.

Bouwmeester had one of the longest Ironman series in NHL history with 737 consecutive regular season games until he suffered a lower body injury in 2014. He missed the 2015/16 period with a concussion and a hip injury ended his 2017/18 season.

He played all but four games last year and never missed a game this season.

The last player to collapse on an NHL bank in 2014 was Dallas striker Rich Peverley. Peverley had an irregular heartbeat, and the emergency officers’ quick response made him okay.

The NHL has pages with medical emergency standards that specify that at least two doctors must be present for each game and one within 50 feet of the bank. A defibrillator that was used in the Detroit Jiri Fischer collapse in 2005 must be available along with a triage room and ambulance.

