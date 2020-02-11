Exclusive
Bo Jackson was notorious for cracking his baseball bat like a toothpick, and now the last piece of wood he wiped out can be yours … if you have $ 20,000.
The bats date from April 6, 1994, when Jackson’s California Angels competed against the Minnesota Twins in the Metrodome. In the 4th inning, twins pitcher Jim Deshaies – Who had K’d Bo in the 2nd – beat Jackson on 3 pitches.
Jackson – the only player who has ever set up an NFL AND MLB all-star team – stormed out of the bank and snapped violently with his large Cooper C271 racket before throwing the shards towards the dugout canoe.
The ’94 season was Bo’s 8th and final in MLB … and Goldin auctions – who has now put the legendary bat on auction – tells us that this was the last bat BJ ever broke as a professional baseball player.
Goldin says the bat has been matched to a photo to prove its authenticity … and they expect the unique piece to raise over $ 20,000 when the auction ends later this month.
By the way, it wasn’t all a failure for Bo on April night in Minnesota. Jackson got revenge during the later innings … to beat a double and an RBI single.
The twins won 4: 1.
Happy bidding!