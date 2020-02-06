Advertisement

Bob Harper from The Biggest Loser gave candid advice on the best way to lose weight, and shared his favorite workout move.

The fitness guru appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. His reboot of The Biggest Loser recently returned to television, but with a fresh twist. Instead of leaning on weight loss, Harper said the show will focus more on health and well-being.

Bob Harper and Erica Lugo from “The Biggest Loser” | Amy Sussman / Getty Images

“It’s not about getting lean, it’s about getting healthy. You see people getting medication, reversing their type 2 diabetes, lowering their blood pressure … We want to change the way they eat, the way they think and how they move their bodies, “he told People. “They explain how important it is to deal with stress and how important sleep is when it comes to weight loss. We really want to get that whole body approach. “

But when he appeared on WWHL, fans still wanted to know the best route to drop the pounds, plus which fitness exercise they could do to get fit.

He likes a good squat

When it comes to identifying just one fitness move, Harper says the squat is one of his favorites. Squats have been part of Harper’s three favorite fitness movements for several years. He made a ‘how to’ video in 2012 in which his three favorite fitness movements were demonstrated.

He had his training companion demonstrate a good squat, which he also required at WWHL. The training partner in the video demonstrated the squat with the help of weight. “Consider lowering your hips under your knees,” he instructs as the companion sinks down while holding a weight at chest level.

While the companion squats, he reminds her to keep her midline strong to prevent injuries. Plus, “Body weight stays on heels and lower down,” he instructs. He adds that one way to ensure that squats are done properly is to imagine someone standing in front of you while you squat.

Slim bodies are not made in the gym

Host Andy Cohen wanted to know later if weight loss is possible without training. “Absolutely,” he replied. “Diet is 80% of the entire fight. It is what you put in your mouth every day. “Cohen shares that when he has lost a significant weight, this is because he has changed his diet and reduced alcohol consumption.

Harper notices that Cohen looks good. “People think they can go to a gym and just beat a bad diet,” Harper said. “And it’s just not the case. Exercise is so good for you. But it doesn’t give you the results you’re really looking for. Those results happen when you’re at the gym.”

Oops. “Ah! In the kitchen,” he corrected. Co-guest Teresa Giudice of The Real Housewives from New Jersey shared that she was following a strict eating regime when training for her bikini fitness competition. “I brought food everywhere,” Giudice revealed, Cohen recalled: “She didn’t drink for a whole season!”

Harper adds that that kind of discipline and dedication is needed. “A great body just doesn’t happen. It’s not because you have” good genes “or one of those things.” Giudice then shares that she loved Haper’s training videos in prison and was completely shredded. His answer: “That’s so hot.”

