After the death of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Nick Gordon spoke about the loss – not just in interviews, but with those closest to him. According to his brother, Jack Walker Jr. (via People), “he literally spoke about her every day. He still loved her so much … Not a day went by that he didn’t get emotional about her.” Walker Jr. added, “He would always say to me,” I wish I could have done things differently, man. I wish things had been different. She shouldn’t have gone like her. ”

That is similar to what Gordon told the Daily Mail in 2016: “I blame myself for not being with Krissy fast enough that day. I can’t blame myself for another addict’s addiction, but I feel I failed her. She didn’t make it. I wish she got help. “He added that they had clear plans for their future:” We wanted to get clean, settle down, get married, have children. “

Those words are undeniably heartbreaking in the aftermath of Gordon’s own drug-related death.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, you can contact the free, confidential SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

