Nick Gordon died of a heroin overdose … according to his autopsy and toxicology report.

The report received from the TMZ states that Gordon did not react and suffered a cardiac arrest. He was hospitalized for 7 hours before he died. There was also Narcan in his system … a drug used to treat the effects of an overdose.

As we reported … Nick had a way black liquid The day someone called 911 to say that he was not breathing, he foamed out of his mouth. A man who claimed to be Nick’s brother said Nick died of an obvious OD. The “black stuff” could support this conclusion … since the black discharge is sometimes related to a foam cone that emerges from the mouth and nostrils after an opioid OD.

The emergency call came as “heart breathing” on New Year’s Day. He had been taken to the hospital where he died, Nick’s brother, Jack Walker Jr.shared the news by writing, “GOD, WHY DID I HAVE TO LOSE MY BROTHER IN NEW YEARS?”

As you now know … Nick was present when Whitney HoustonDaughter and his girlfriend – Bobbi Kristina – Weird in a bathtub in 2015.

He was found legally liable for her death and the police investigated him her death for years … but he was never charged.

