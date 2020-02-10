Advertisement

The new Bodo agreement has also led to a political polarization of the state.

Guwahati: The Bodo peace agreement signed in New Delhi on January 27th, which ended the chapter of the three-decade uprising in western Assam, was certainly a great success, but the greatest challenge for everyone involved, including the government, was it to be sustainable by enforcing the commitments made in the new peace agreement.

This is what the All Bodo Students Union-led civil society groups believe, which have played a key role in convincing all factions of armed rebel groups in the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB).

Advertisement

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments: “We will not allow the darkness of violence to return. Mothers whose children have returned from the wild bless me today. So many families have reconciled. There have been decades of gunfights in Bodoland, Absu President Pramod Boro told the newspaper: “The Prime Minister’s remark has given hope to Bodo civil society, which has been fighting for peace and harmony for decades. We wanted to end the armed conflict.”

Admittedly, this Bodo peace agreement is unique in that it is the first peace agreement in the Northeast in which all existing insurgent groups in a given area sign their signature under a common commitment to end violence and strive for progress and development, the Absu, However, the president said: “It is up to the government to ensure that the arms conflict is effectively ended. Nobody should be allowed to take arms again. If it is noticed now, the government must act decisively against such forces. “

Apart from more legislative, executive, administrative and financial powers, the Bodo Agreement has decided to delimit the border of the Bodoland Territorial Area (BTR). A commission headed by a retired judge will develop a mechanism for the integration of villages with a majority of the tribal population adjacent to the current area of ​​the Bodoland Territorial Council into the BTR. Similarly, villages with a majority of non-tribal peoples currently under the Bodo Council but not on the Sixth Schedule (ie areas outside the Council’s jurisdiction) are excluded from the Council. This is expected to address both the problems of tribes currently outside the Bodo Council and non-tribes currently living in the Council.

From 40 seats, the BTR Council will now have 60 seats again. Up to 16 of these 60 seats can be open seats, ie seats in which non-tribesmen can also participate. In addition, six members are nominated to the BTR Council, including two female members and two members from unrepresented communities. The new Bodo agreement will also address the abuses of non-tribesmen. The experts say that this was missing in two previous agreements.

The other important provisions of the new agreement are the decision to establish a Bodo Kachari Welfare Council for the “development” of Bodo villages outside the Bodo Council area and to declare Bodo language in Devnagri script as the associated official language of Assam. In addition, measures were taken to protect the Bodo language and culture as well as to set up several universities and technical educational institutions.

The new Bodo agreement has also led to a political polarization of the state. The All Bodo Students Union will hold a mega-consultation with civil society groups starting on February 12 to decide on its future course of action under the Bodo Agreement, Boro said, adding: “We will consult all stakeholders, including the leaders of all the NDFB fractions. “However, he did not rule out the possibility of questioning the current political leadership of the Bodoland Territorial Area in the upcoming Council elections this April.

end of

Advertisement